AOD to Manual conversion

C

Crigano

Member
Mar 27, 2022
97
9
18
Westchester NY
#1
Hello all,

I have a 93 lx 5.0 with an AOD. I’m considering converting the car to manual but would like some advice on:

1. Does this affect the price if I decide to ever sell this car (not likely but ya never know).

2. Is there a kit I could buy that has all the parts?

3. Do I need to change the ECU?

4. Is it worth it? Or is it a giant pain in the a**.

Thanks for the advice in advance.
 

