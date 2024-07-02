AOD to Manual conversion

Crigano
Member
-
- Mar 27, 2022
-
- 97
-
- 9
-
- 18
Hello all,
I have a 93 lx 5.0 with an AOD. I’m considering converting the car to manual but would like some advice on:
1. Does this affect the price if I decide to ever sell this car (not likely but ya never know).
2. Is there a kit I could buy that has all the parts?
3. Do I need to change the ECU?
4. Is it worth it? Or is it a giant pain in the a**.
Thanks for the advice in advance.
I have a 93 lx 5.0 with an AOD. I’m considering converting the car to manual but would like some advice on:
1. Does this affect the price if I decide to ever sell this car (not likely but ya never know).
2. Is there a kit I could buy that has all the parts?
3. Do I need to change the ECU?
4. Is it worth it? Or is it a giant pain in the a**.
Thanks for the advice in advance.