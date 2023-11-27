AODE Torque Converter Lockup Stumped

Matt12eagles
Hi All!
I have a 95 auto GT (5.0) convertible and am stumped by this latest problem. The torque converter is always locked when plugged in (will literally stall when shifting into gear or coming to a stop) NOW, the strange part is that if I undo the TCC pin on the harness… she runs great! No lockup, no stalling smooth clean shifts. I replaced the TCC solenoid… no difference unfortunately and filled with mercon V. Any suggestions? The fact.. that it behaves differently when unhooked leads me to believe the Torque converter and solenoid are good… thoughts? AODE transmission of course.
Thanks!
Matt G
