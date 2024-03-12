Torque convertor not unlocking (1995 AODE)

Have a 1995 GT with the AODE. Car has 69,000 miles but trans was rebuilt about 15,000 miles ago before we bought it (found receipt in glove box). Last year I put a Trans-Go shift kit in and accidentally reversed 2 of the plugs on the solenoids and it caused a lurching on the 1-2 shift and a bog when stopping with a chatter. Next day dropped the pan and fixed it. Put 4000 miles on it last summer and it ran flawless. Had it out a couple of times this year and all was fine. Last week it started doing it again. I believe the torque convertor isn't unlocking. No CEL but it's a 1995 with OBDI so not sure it would trigger a light? Tonight I dropped the pan and was hoping to find a plug came disconnected but all looks good there. Plan to replace the TCC solenoid and see if that fixes it? Any other ideas? I'm not a trans guy so I'm lost here. Car is sold so need to get this fixed ASAP.

Thanks!