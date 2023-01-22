For Sale B&M Pro Ripper T56 shifter

Paulalmighty

I have a B&M Pro Ripper shifter for T56 2003-2004 Cobra for sale. I bought from a guy on Marketplace that swore up and down it was for a T5. It has been fully polished and as far as I can tell it has never been mounted although no packaging or mounting hardware. Seller said he'd give me discount but has ghosted me. This is a real niceties just won't work for me. B&M item number is 45045. I would like to get $150 + $20 shipping. I'm in Ventura County CA if you want local pickup. I'll be listing on Ebay if you want to buy that way.
