I played with the Kirban regulator adjustment. It responds to adjustments. Interesting thing is if I crank it up to 50psi and reconnect the vacuum line, it drops 6psi. If I set it at 40psi and reconnect the vacuum line, it only drops 2psi. The ECM will adapt to either setting and maintain idle AFR at mid 14’s.



I’m gonna stop worrying about the Kirban regulator for now and focus on my AFR while under boost which is what my initial is task anyway.



Background: Walbro in tank 255 pump. 42lb injectors with Pro M calibrated MAF. FMU currently has 4:1 disc. Boost begins to come in around 3k rpm. AFR only drops to about 14 flat. I really want it at least into the high 12’s.



I suppose even though I’m running the 4:1 disc intended for 42lb injectors, there’s something about my overall setup that needs a different FMU calibration. I think I might order the kit from Vortech that has the various discs and experiment with them.



Do any of you have any Vortech discs that you’re not using and would be willing to sell me?



Anyone have any other helpful thoughts on this matter.



Thanks, John