Engine Need help figuring out misfire and backfire

T

trystancounts

New Member
Sep 25, 2025
1
0
1
Tennessee
#1
So I have an 87 gt vert that I got this past weekend,fixed the firing order and everything,new plugs and reset the distributor. Now idle halfway decent but misses. It struggles on low rpm revs and low rpm driving but does decent at high throttle. It has an extreme fume from the exhaust and backfires when you let out of throttle after load. Been told it’s the fuel pressure regulator but it’s not squirting fuel out of it when I disconnect the vaccuum line,will it always do that when the regulator fails or no
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

A
Rough idle - cylinder 1 and 6 misfire HELP
Replies
12
Views
212
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
gkomo
gkomo
8
Engine Rough idle and aggressive sputtering when accelerating
Replies
3
Views
259
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
A
95 Gt intermittent backfire
Replies
0
Views
180
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
A_A_Ron
A
5.0LXStanger
Engine 1990 LX 5.0L EFI Mustang Fuel Management Problems - HELP!
Replies
45
Views
953
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
5.0LXStanger
5.0LXStanger
Noobz347
SURGING IDLE / NO IDLE CHECKLIST FOR 1996–1998 MUSTANG GT (4.6L 2V) - Work In Progress
Replies
0
Views
85
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Noobz347
Noobz347
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu