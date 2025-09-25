trystancounts
Sep 25, 2025
So I have an 87 gt vert that I got this past weekend,fixed the firing order and everything,new plugs and reset the distributor. Now idle halfway decent but misses. It struggles on low rpm revs and low rpm driving but does decent at high throttle. It has an extreme fume from the exhaust and backfires when you let out of throttle after load. Been told it’s the fuel pressure regulator but it’s not squirting fuel out of it when I disconnect the vaccuum line,will it always do that when the regulator fails or no