For Sale Belt drive system - RaceMaster Hi Bred Belt Drive System Ford Australian muscle

M

My2001car

Member
Feb 2, 2023
10
20
13
#1
Ford - $1000.00 - Belt Drive Timing System Race Master Hi Bred Belt Drive Systems are the Ultimate Camshaft Drive for your Competition Engine.
Manufactured from the finest materials on state of the art CNC machining centres, RaceMaster belt drives will deliver reduced Valve Train Harmonics,
Precise Valve Timing, Longer Valve Spring Life & Less Friction to Drive via our fully rollerised thrust housings and 20° of Valve Timing adjustment. All this adds up to More HP, More Reliability & More Success! RaceMaster belt drives are used extensively throughout the USA from NHRA, NMRA Drag Racing to Oval Track Speedway applications for more info :http://australianmuscleparts.com.au/
parts in Buffalo , NY - buyer pays shipping - I accept ZELLE , PAYPAL and cash - Thanks
1702333068810.png
 

