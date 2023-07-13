Bought lots of Mustangs, sold lots of Mustangs, but the 93 - is never leaving! :)

N

NotchbackMustang

New Member
May 9, 2023
2
0
1
Ohio
Evening for some, Morning for others :), new to the forums and just wanted to say hi! Seems like a ton of good information on here, I'm looking forward to becoming a contributing member - thanks for having me!

Currently working on my 93 Notch, MSPNP2 setup.... and I can say, nothing about it was plug and play, LOL - though I didn't expect it to be "that easy", being designed for the Mustang... I did think it might at least start and run. Oh well - what's the fun in that when it provides the chance to learn a whole new "programming language", MegaSquirt!
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


Hey man. Welcome to the forum !!! I also run MSPNP2. There is a learning curve bit it's worth it. I had @a91what help me with the initial startup and tuning. What's your set up ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
3K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
evintho
Progress Thread My budget '93 5.0 rebuild (pic heavy).
Replies
8
Views
989
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
evintho
evintho
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
A
New Guy, Old Car
Replies
3
Views
899
The Welcome Wagon
kiddiccarus
kiddiccarus
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
23K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu