Bought lots of Mustangs, sold lots of Mustangs, but the 93 - is never leaving! :)

NotchbackMustang
- May 9, 2023
- 2
- 0
- 1
Evening for some, Morning for others , new to the forums and just wanted to say hi! Seems like a ton of good information on here, I'm looking forward to becoming a contributing member - thanks for having me!
Currently working on my 93 Notch, MSPNP2 setup.... and I can say, nothing about it was plug and play, LOL - though I didn't expect it to be "that easy", being designed for the Mustang... I did think it might at least start and run. Oh well - what's the fun in that when it provides the chance to learn a whole new "programming language", MegaSquirt!
