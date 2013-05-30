Brake Light Fuse Blows

That lug corrosion was from high current through it. The crimp is the highest resistance part of the connector, so it gets hot during overload, heats the wire and causes formation of a copper oxide that flakes off. This oxide looks different than typical copper oxidation and is typical of what your photo shows. Heating in this lug demonstrates that your short circuit is in the circuitry following the switch. In this problem, you are not searching for a high resistance connection, you are looking for a short circuit to ground. A high resistance in any splice will reduce the current, not cause a fuse to blow. The short will be through a component such as a lamp, LED assembly or special purpose module. The short can be from wire to the car's body, or it can be to a ground wire routed to a module, socket or connector.



The node after the brake pedal switch branches out to several places. It goes to the brake lights and high stop light as you already know. It also goes to the anti-lock brake control module if your vehicle is equipped with one. It also goes to the multi-function switch. On a manual shift car, this node routes to the (cruise control) deactivator switch and then goes to the speed control amplifier. It also connects is the power control module. On an automatic, it connects to the shift lock actuator.



These wires will be color coded red/light green. After the deactivator switch, the wire in this node will be a light green wire to the speed control amplifier. The brake on/off switch C242, deactivator switch C260 and brake pressure switch C261 connectors all break out together from a common thinner bundle under the dash next to the pedals. Examine all three of these leads to be sure they aren't touching the clutch cable, clutch quadrant or nearby metal.



You could isolate the speed control amplifier by unplugging the deactivator switch (or the jumper in an automatic application) and running without speed control for a while.



You could have a pinched wire anywhere in the car, especially where wires have been disturbed during servicing. I think you said you changed the multi-function switch, so I'm sure you would have noticed a chafed wire there in the column. Elsewhere in the vehicle these wires are well protected with plastic loom and tape covering, so it's rare to find a short there, especially on a car that's been on the road a while. (pinches tend to be found during warranty phase). It's not unheard of if seats or carpet have been removed though. The more likely places to have a short are where the circuits terminate, such as in lamp sockets or the abs module. I recommend giving a thorough visual examination at the lamp sockets, high tail lamp, and ABS first. The tail lamps are well protected from water entry, but they could still fail. What about the high mounted LED lamp? Is it possible that water got into this assembly? Visual Inspection will show. I don't recall if you disconnected it or were thinking of disconnecting it.



You can measure circuit current by unplugging the related 15A fuse and connecting your multimeter and the 15amp fuse in series at the fuse location. Harbor Freight has these meters for only a few bucks. An analog meter is better suited if you have a choice. Then have someone apply the brakes while you watch current flow on the meter and while wiggling lamp sockets, ABS sockets and so forth. The tail lamps should draw 2.1 amps each. IDK what your LED lamp should draw, probably not more than an amp. You should have around 8-10A in this circuit. A 15 amp fuse will run for hours at 15 amps and not more than 1.5 seconds at 22 amps.



If you think a lamp socket has a short, you can find out which one. Remove the bulbs from the sockets. Hold a toy magnetic compass next to the wire. If there is current flow with the bulb removed, the compass will spin to align with the wire. That proves current flow and there should be non with the bulbs removed.