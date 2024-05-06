C4 Transmission Servo cover leak

Hello-
I don't have a classic mustang (I'm a foxbody guy) but I do have a C4 transmission from a 1973 Ford Maverick with a 302.
I have been chasing down a transmission fluid leak and determined that it is leaking from the passenger side servo cover.
My question is... Can this be changed while the transmission is in the car and without removing the pan and valve body? (I just changed the pan gasket of course)
Any tips and tricks would be amazing.
Thanks
-Justin
