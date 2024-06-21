C4 Band Adjustment

Hello All!

Recently I replaced the intermediate servo cover on my 73' C4 Transmission. (mounted inside my 1990 Mustang GT)

In order to accomplish this job without having to remove the transmission pan and valve body, several people recommended tightening the band first to keep everything in place. When completed, I backed the band off and then I followed the procedure from the manual to set it back to where it's supposed to be.

(tightening to 10 fl/lbs and then backing off 1.75 tuns) SEE ATTACHED IMAGE

Screenshot 2024-06-20 at 8.24.29 PM.png


However, I couldn't fit a torque wrench in there so I tightened by hand and guess and I think I guessed wrong.

My questions are: What are the symptoms of a band that is too tight? and too loose?

I feel like the transmission is currently not shifting quite as "crisply" as it was before and it seems a little "sluggish." My guess is it might be too tight still.

I made no other changes to anything besides changing the gasket on the intermediate servo.

Thanks for your time

-Justin
 

