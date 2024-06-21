C4 Band Adjustment

Hello All!Recently I replaced the intermediate servo cover on my 73' C4 Transmission. (In order to accomplish this job without having to remove the transmission pan and valve body, several people recommended tightening the band first to keep everything in place. When completed, I backed the band off and then I followed the procedure from the manual to set it back to where it's supposed to be.However, I couldn't fit a torque wrench in there so I tightened by hand and guess and I think I guessed wrong.I feel like the transmission is currently not shifting quite as "crisply" as it was before and it seems a little "sluggish." My guess is it might be too tight still.I made no other changes to anything besides changing the gasket on the intermediate servo.Thanks for your time-Justin