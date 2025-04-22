Fox Cam swap gone wrong??

J

Jimmer009

Member
Jan 4, 2022
72
12
18
Ny
#1
Hi all, so I have a 91 mustang gt. I have SM79 aluminum heads. E cam and on3 kit. (Mega squirts ecu) When I put it up for winter it had a x303 cam in it. I was not happy with the cam. I won an e cam. So I went to work putting it in.

I lined up the dots, and worked backwards. I've done this before and am quite capable of doing this. Along the way I sold the cobra intake and bought a Holley single plane efi intake.

I got all my ducks in a row and everything installed. I finally go to start it and the motor starts hard and shows no vacuum at a horrible idle. Timing is set to 10*.

Now last year the x cam would pull 8-10inhg of vacuum. This e cam should be around 15inhg.

I did a compression test on cylinders 5-6. One is 90 one is 100.

I'm wondering what my next steps should be??
Could I be off a tooth on the cam, if so would affect it this much??
I do have a buddy bring a leak down tester over tomorrow
Thanks for any help I can get.
 

