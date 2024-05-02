carb vs cam help needed

F

forango

Member
Feb 19, 2003
98
11
18
south florida
#1
I am whaving a major problem with a newish engine I bought.....these are the spcs on the engine:

306
underdrive pulleys
Holley red fuel pump(regulated at 6.5-8psi)
new internals/polished crank
Edelbrock performer RPM instake
Edelbrock performaer plus #3722 cam dur 282, lift .498 ( i think it is basically an E303 style cam)
FMS valve springs and pushrods
Powerfire MSD style distributor(no vacuum advance)
Mated to a C6 with higher stall converter

When I boguht the engine originally it has an Edelbrock 500 cfm carb on it...I have since replaced that iwth a Holley 4160C(600cfm)

My original issue was that when I would put it in gear the engine would keep stalling immediatyely in R and in D unless I was holing some gas to it. After speaking with trans shop kind of figured it was due to potential vacuum leak and high idle so I started working on getting it turned correctly and that when I ran into more problems...I found the timing was set at 18 degrees inital timing and I could not get the idle screw to lower rpms at all(revving at about 1550rpms)...so I brought timing down to 10 and then 14 degress and at those as soon as I start bringing the idle down anywhere past 1200 rpm the engine just stalls out again.

My hope is that the cam is needing something more from the carburetor. I am wondering if there is something i should be doing to properly setup the Holley to give the engine more gas maybe or air at idle?

Any help is greatly appreciated...I have been trying to figure this out for 2 weeks and am out of my depth at this point , LOL
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Hook a vacuum gauge to it, when you're working with a carb'd setup you are basically the computer, you need to verify the base timing and advance setting, is the carb new? No matter, I suspect you have a vacuum leak, is there a spacer under the carb? Using the correct gaskets between the carb and manifold and/or spacer.
Verify, I have to write things down, Yeah I'm easily confused and dealing with a carb'd setup can get, lets say daunting?
You should check float level even if it's new, get a manual for the carb, you're gonna need it,
Give us a shot of the carb installed on the engine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Super-charged 408 stroker engine stalls on Hard Braking
Replies
1
Views
573
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
S
Fuel Spits sputter pops and bangs under load. Help wanted
Replies
22
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
sickntired
S
A
Resolved HELP: P0174 2004 Mach 1
Replies
24
Views
3K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
alwayshi
A
Zeffer
NEW 347 WON'T IDLE
Replies
54
Views
5K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Zeffer
Zeffer
W
Engine Need help figuring out a distributor for my fox with a carbed crown vic engine
Replies
8
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu