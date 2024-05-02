carb vs cam help needed

I am whaving a major problem with a newish engine I bought.....these are the spcs on the engine:



306

underdrive pulleys

Holley red fuel pump(regulated at 6.5-8psi)

new internals/polished crank

Edelbrock performer RPM instake

Edelbrock performaer plus #3722 cam dur 282, lift .498 ( i think it is basically an E303 style cam)

FMS valve springs and pushrods

Powerfire MSD style distributor(no vacuum advance)

Mated to a C6 with higher stall converter



When I boguht the engine originally it has an Edelbrock 500 cfm carb on it...I have since replaced that iwth a Holley 4160C(600cfm)



My original issue was that when I would put it in gear the engine would keep stalling immediatyely in R and in D unless I was holing some gas to it. After speaking with trans shop kind of figured it was due to potential vacuum leak and high idle so I started working on getting it turned correctly and that when I ran into more problems...I found the timing was set at 18 degrees inital timing and I could not get the idle screw to lower rpms at all(revving at about 1550rpms)...so I brought timing down to 10 and then 14 degress and at those as soon as I start bringing the idle down anywhere past 1200 rpm the engine just stalls out again.



My hope is that the cam is needing something more from the carburetor. I am wondering if there is something i should be doing to properly setup the Holley to give the engine more gas maybe or air at idle?



Any help is greatly appreciated...I have been trying to figure this out for 2 weeks and am out of my depth at this point , LOL