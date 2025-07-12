Agreed. Don't trust my memory, just use the calculator on LMR, but I think you need a 23 tooth, which has really thin teeth that will tear up every couple months if daily driving, and will be off by a few mph at some point in the range. Extend their life by ensuring a lubed up cable with very smooth bends, but they'll still tear up. Or, you could put a 20 tooth in, that will last and at least have a reference that's 20% higher than actual speed.



I'm not saying this will be worth your while at ~$400, but I restored the speedo in my daily from an '03 Cobra T56's digital signal using an Abbott Cable-X to drive a cable. This allows the user to match precisely to any gear/tire combo & doesn't have a gear to wear out. Foxes use a digital signal to the EEC & Cruise Control that you could tap into. It's probably not more pricey than paying someone to pull and tear into your transmission to install a 6-tooth drive gear, and it will guarantee a perfect speedo.