Can't identify correct speedometer gear

townethug

20+ Year Stangneter
May 17, 2004
I recently used LMR’s speedometer gear calculator to identify the correct speedometer gear for my fox. According to that I should be running a 23 tooth but when I put it in the speed still reads significantly higher than I’m actually going.

Here’s my setup.
‘90 T5
3.73s
275/40/17

At this point I’m not sure where things went wrong, hoping y’all could confirm my math or offer suggestions to track this down.

Thanks!
 

Went out in the garage and took a picture of the 7 & 8 tooth gears.

1752441444363.webp


I pulled the 8 tooth out of my T5 and went to a black 6 tooth when it was gone through back in the late 2000’s. This was so I could run a driven gear that was below 20 teeth. Just for longevity as it seems the ones that are 21 tooth and up do not last.
 
Agreed. Don't trust my memory, just use the calculator on LMR, but I think you need a 23 tooth, which has really thin teeth that will tear up every couple months if daily driving, and will be off by a few mph at some point in the range. Extend their life by ensuring a lubed up cable with very smooth bends, but they'll still tear up. Or, you could put a 20 tooth in, that will last and at least have a reference that's 20% higher than actual speed.

I'm not saying this will be worth your while at ~$400, but I restored the speedo in my daily from an '03 Cobra T56's digital signal using an Abbott Cable-X to drive a cable. This allows the user to match precisely to any gear/tire combo & doesn't have a gear to wear out. Foxes use a digital signal to the EEC & Cruise Control that you could tap into. It's probably not more pricey than paying someone to pull and tear into your transmission to install a 6-tooth drive gear, and it will guarantee a perfect speedo.
 
