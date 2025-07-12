I recently used LMR’s speedometer gear calculator to identify the correct speedometer gear for my fox. According to that I should be running a 23 tooth but when I put it in the speed still reads significantly higher than I’m actually going.
Here’s my setup.
‘90 T5
3.73s
275/40/17
At this point I’m not sure where things went wrong, hoping y’all could confirm my math or offer suggestions to track this down.
Thanks!
