nynce
New Member
-
- Sep 10, 2004
-
- 5
-
- 0
-
- 1
I purchased this Windage tray screen and hardware several years ago for a motor that was being built for a 1994 Mustang, and I purchased the wrong one, so my loss is someone's gain. It has been sitting in my shop and was never installed, but has some minor pitting which can be cleaned up. This Windage Tray and hardware is selling for $161 on Summit Racing. I am asking $100 shipped ground to the lower 48 states. I accept PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or Zelle.
Please verify this will work in your application.
Please verify this will work in your application.