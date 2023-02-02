For Sale Canton 20-930 & 20-940 Windage Tray Rear Sump Screen & Mounting Hardware Ford 289-302

I purchased this Windage tray screen and hardware several years ago for a motor that was being built for a 1994 Mustang, and I purchased the wrong one, so my loss is someone's gain. It has been sitting in my shop and was never installed, but has some minor pitting which can be cleaned up. This Windage Tray and hardware is selling for $161 on Summit Racing. I am asking $100 shipped ground to the lower 48 states. I accept PayPal, Venmo, Cash App or Zelle.

Please verify this will work in your application. 20230202_134729.jpg 20230202_134746.jpg 20230202_134800.jpg 20230202_134803.jpg 20230202_134817.jpg 20230202_134820.jpg 20230202_134832.jpg
 

