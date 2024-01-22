Engine Carb swaps, cooling fan options (SOLVED)

For those who swapped, what did you do for the cooling fan ?

I carb swapped my 95. Kept the ccrm, computer & harness, but in the engine bay i cut the wires at the 42pin connector. That eliminated (egr, iac, tps, dist, coil, injectors, and ect) . I kept the tach/oil/water temp wires as I'm using the factory gauges for now.

My cooling fan obviouly won't kick on now since the ect is gone. My question is, despite all the other stuff gone, if I add the ect back in will that suffice in telling the ecu/ccrm to kick on the fan at temp?

Or should I explore rewiring a whole new fan relay/temp switch?
 

So if I wire in a new relay/s, what do I do about automatic control over low/high speed? The two available coolant ports on my intake are in use, so I would have to redo those or find a alternative location to add a new temp sensor

My goal here is to modify the car just enough to run on carb, but make it simple enough to convert back to EFI should i or future owner choose to.

A optional backup plan is to have manual control over the fan by adding switches to the ccrm wiring
(ground Pin 17, high speed )
(apply 12v to Pin 14, low speed)

What's involved in the Fox clutch fan?
 
This should give you a pretty good idea. You will need a pulley tho, since yours came with or has E-fans already? :shrug:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cADs29S8bLo&t=4s



Here is an image of the pump pulley. The fan clutch bolts right to it:

1706203260112.png


Yours may differ because e-fan? You need this ^^^^^ :D
 
So I have two problems, but likely connected at the same root

I hooked back up the stock ect and no fan. When the car is running, I turned on the AC expecting the high speed fan to come on, and then realized neither the fan nor the compressor is not kicking on.

I know the ccrm is working, well partially anyway since my fuel pump was running. But just for measure I tried a different ccrm anyway & no change. Checked fuses and nothing is popped. I did the KOEO self-test under the hood and the ccrm did cycle as expected followed by the low speed then the high speed kicking on before reading codes.

Despite the car firing and running via carb, I'm gonna guess the ecu is stuck thinking the ign is not beyond 'On' since it hasn't' detected anything from any of the lacking sensors.

So looks like you were right, better off manually wiring in a fan, but now also have to do the AC
 
Solved my cooling fan issue

Since I kept the ccrm, I installed a single relay for the Low speed with a thermal switch (200/185) in the water neck. And separately installed an adjustable thermostat switch for the High speed

Schematic.png



Some might find it wonky, but all I can say is, it works. Already had the relay, so less than $40 spent
 

