Trying to use an all original 1994 complete pullout for an engine swap into a non-Ford chassis. Pullout was bought without engine harness or brain, and I separately bought an 89 GT engine+injector harness and matching A9L brain (based on this being the defacto solution to run a 94-95 for years).. but I am coming up completely dry on the 'how" of doing it. Here's what may influence the potential correct answer:



Converting to Carb is not a preferred option (even tho I know that would solve all my questions)

I want/need to keep SN95 accessories and front dress for space packaging reasons. Converting to Fox body parts is not a preferred option (due to cost and impact on space - fans have to become pushers at minimum).

I want/need to keep SN95 intake for space packaging reasons. Converting to Fox body parts is not a preferred option (due to cost and impact on space - will mean cutting of hood structure at minimum).

I am using a foxbody T5 and bellhousing

Will not be using AC, may not be using PS (car was setup for manual but PS would be nice and I have access to a power rack so it's being considered)

Doing electric fans for cooling, with external stand alone controller

No Mustang dash and other harnesses in play

Cruise control will be chassis-based, not the Mustang system

Temp gauge sender will be converted to match chassis

Oil pressure gauge sender will be converted to match chassis



So, Is this possible? And what specifically will I need to address? I've found very few crumbs after hours of searches.. some mentioning of extending wiring to some sensors is possible.. maybe a rewire of the TPS? Again, nothing very concrete or clear....so any help appreciated!