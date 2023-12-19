Engine Carb: which throttle cable bracket? (SOLVED)

For anyone that's done a carb coversion, i understand the common go-to cable is either Lokar universal or a 79-85 oem. But which throttle cable bracket should be used?

For my 95, I bought a 79-85 cable & bracket from lmr. Installed it on a weiand stealth with a holley brawler 650.

Observations

The connecting end on the cable doesn't correlate to any mounting hole on the linkage. This might be simply due to the combo im running. The carb didnt come with a mount/ball. The only area it lines up on is the kickdown stud towards the inside of the linkage. Which if I connect it, angles the cable slightly inward and my mechanical secondaries won't open all the way now.

So I'm either using the wrong cable bracket or there might be hardware missing from the carb linkage
 

#3
What I did on my 83 T-Bird when it had the 302 in it was use a CSI (P/N 630R) bracket and a Lokar throttle cable (P/N TC-1000HT).

I had a Vic Jr intake and Holley 4160. Cable worked with the stock gas pedal and was trim to length.
 
#4
Well that's the throttle stud kit, which yeah I'm missing so probably should buy one of those

But my original dilemma remains, the cable isn't in the right area to mount to anything like that. But I can successfully connect it to the kickdown stud (which should be incorrect?) on the inside of the linkage, it just makes the articulation of the cable slightly curved. Attached are a couple pictures showing the cable with a slight curve to it when connected to the kickdown stud

Only other thing I can fathom is the cable bracket is wrong, or maybe the linkage arm needs adjusting further out. Or, maybe a 2nd piece of linkage is missing that would allow for proper connection? IDK, my first carb conversion and feel like I'm missing something basic here
 

Attachments

#5
You'll need a ball stud and then pretty sure it gets mounted in one of the outlined holes. Trial and error should get you there.

Carb throttle linkage connection point.JPG
 
#6
Looks like I got it straightened out. I ended up reusing the 79-85 cable. I had to cut up the throttle cable bracket and basically mill out a channel. Then drilled & tapped for the retaining screw. Lucky for me the furthest rearward position gave me just enough room to get the cable onto the stud.


Thank you everyone for your input on this


20240120_184119.jpg


20240120_184138.jpg


20240120_184142.jpg
 
