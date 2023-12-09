For Sale Cervini Stalker Front Bumper for 99-04 Mustang GT

A

AwPhooey

New Member
Aug 14, 2012
25
1
3
#1
Hello Everyone - Selling a new Stalker style front bumper for a 99-04 Mustang GT. Purchased from Cervinis, was going to be installed on my car but sold car prior to install. DOES NOT COME WITH INSTALL HARDWARE but the hardware kit can be purchased direct from Cervinis for 29.99. I have proof of purchase from Cervinis.

This bumper currently sells for 700.00 through Cervinis plus 95.00 for shipping: https://www.cervinis.com/99-04mustang-stalker-front-bumper.html

Yours for 200.00.

I'm in Sacramento area CA, unfortunately not able to ship as I'm just a regular guy and not a business.
IMG_3201.jpg
IMG_3202.jpg
IMG_3203.jpg
IMG_3205.jpg
IMG_3204.jpg
 

