First off, I'm new to SN95 Mustangs, but not new to Mustangs or wrenching. I got rid of a '19 GT 6sp last year (bought it new, modded it some, drove it like it made me mad, dealer bought it outright, no trade, for MORE than I paid for it new with TTL etc) and was daily driving our '12 F150 (5.0). It was sucking the life out of me. Same dealer made a ridiculous offer on the F150 ('12 with only 80K - we bought it with 40K - it cost $300 to drive that truck 40K miles over 5 years) and away it went. So now I needed a daily driver, not to mention I have to get my wife's '84 GMC K1500 shortbox up and running again so I have a truck to use.
Around the same time, sold the '95 Bronco EB I went through for my son. Looking for something 'beaterish' for him since he'll be on the road and away from his car a bunch. Found a ridiculously clean '03 Mustang 3.8. Zero rust, paint literally could pass for a few years old. 150K. Everything is ALL original (except for the cut stock springs and Bullitt style wheels - yeah I'm putting springs, struts and shocks on it). Only thing it needs is a LH exhaust manifold (had a small crack - only on cold start it leaks for like 30 seconds). So I drove that to work a few times. For grins I searched FB marketplace for 5 speed GT's.
Found this in MD (I'm in VA). Owner had it for 15+ years.
I always loved this color. Anyway, this is a NY car. I have all the paperwork etc. The owner I bought it from (a guy in his 70s) bought it in '08 with 50K on it. The previous (original owner) had apparently done a bunch of mods - and from the blocked off oil line where he tapped the front of the oil pan, likely a Vortec Supercharger at one point. It only has some brand of mid length headers, Eibach Springs (can still read the part #), aftermarket shifter, Ford Performance pedals, after market mid pipe (no fwd cats - but does have aftermarket cats, into what looks like old school Flowmasters / cat back) and the Bullitt style wheels. I'm betting it had a clutch put in it too, since it has a firewall adjuster and aftermarket clutch quadrant.
Fun part - car (Carfax and titles confirm) shows 96K miles. That original owner? They added 4.10 gears. So my working theory is they bought it, did all the mods, got it tuned after the Vortech and the gears. When they sold it they removed everything the SC and the tune. Of course the gears stayed. When the PO bought it - it had 50K. He put 46K on it in 15+ years. Well not really - since he NEVER corrected the speedometer. 25% fast.
So actually the car has @ 85K miles on it. LOL. PO owner never planned to sell - medical issues forced him to (he can't drive). I did take him for one last ride in it when I bought it. His wife said that made his week.
Zero rot or rust. Body and interior is in GREAT SHAPE. Front and rear bumpers had the normal (from what I've seen) fading. Previous owner paid someone to try and repaint the rear bumper (no filler or previous damage I can find) and they obviously thought prep work was optional.
It's been stored inside or under a cover. No rot, no rust. Interior is mint. Clutch? Being used to the hydraulic S550 and forgetting my youth and driving small block and big block powered (mainly 60s GM A and F-Bodies LOL) cars with 4 speeds and stupid stiff clutches, I figured it was just me. Nope. Pedal is a bitch. That's I've adjusted the firewall adjuster some. Engagement all that is fine. No slip. Car runs and drives great - pulls like a stockish 4.6 should (not cold air intake, everything else but headers - engine seems untouched) No rattles, no noises I can hear, no leaks etc.
Took it to my buddy's shop to get it inspected (he's known me for years, we'll put it on the lift, go over it all, I'll make a list of stuff I need to do etc).
Both balljoints (OEM) were loose (boots ripped). So I replaced both (Moog), replaced one outer tie rod (waiting on the other to come in). Brake pads are Motorcraft that look new - but old enough the backing plates (glued) are coming off LOL. So I have some good ceramic pads and new rotors waiting in the shop. I found the receipt for the last oil change (Motorcraft 5w-20 synthetic blend). I always like to start fresh - so I used some full synthetic 5w-20 (will likely go 5w-30 for simplicity sake with my wife's car - 2013 Camaro SS Ragtop) and a Motorcraft filter.
I'll get more pics as I tear into it. It's a fun daily. I know it's not fast. Hell, it's dead slow compared to my '19 GT - but it's really fun to drive. Hard to explain - especially with the 4.10s.
The only thing that didn't work was the AC. Found a receipt from like 5yrs ago where the PO paid to have it 'fixed' and charged. It was low on freon. I hit it with a can from the local parts store to hold me over until I get the gauges on it and check for the leak it obviously has somewhere. But ice cold AC made the wife much more open to riding with me LOL.
Adjustable Steeda clutch cable is on the way - since the Ford OEM is unobtanium (I can't see $200+ for a cable - maybe it's just me).
Another amusing thing about the car? I'm going to run a Marti report when I get a chance. It has EVERY factory option from '04 from what I can tell. Even the MACH 1000 sound system with the amp rack and pair of subs in the trunk. All untouched and all of them work. PO thought the owner before them installed it LOL.
So for now, I'm going to update the receiver with a double din w/ Carplay, address the clutch issue, get a MGW shifter ordered, switch out the fluid for AC Delco synchromesh, and then slowly go though everything while I drive it.
I don't plan on major 'power' mods (famous last words) - although I might order a JLT air intake for it. I have a coupon for them (direct) from a previous order. Likely new control arm bushings, Bilstein struts / shocks and maybe some poly bushings for the rack.
And of course pull both front and rear bumpers and get my buddy to scan the paint so I can prep them and paint them to match the rest of the car.
Creating this thread mainly for myself so I can keep track of all the stuff I'm likely to do to this thing.
