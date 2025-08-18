CJ Pony Parts Customer Build - Dan's 1967 Mustang Convertible

Screenshot_18-8-2025_111047_www.cjponyparts.com.webp


Dan and this 1967 Mustang Convertible have quite a cool history. As a kid, Dan passed the car every day while he rode his bike to his grandmother's house. He would pause at the bottom of the driveway and peek at the Mustang before going on his way.

Many years later, he heard that the primary owner of the car had passed. He reached out to the owner's wife and bought the car that same day! He had never actually seen it run, so it was lucky that the car had great bones. It was originally a Silver Frost C-code with a C4 transmission, deluxe interior, power brakes, power steering, and AC. But after 7 years of sitting, it needed a lot of work.

See the video and build list at the link below

https://www.cjponyparts.com/resources/1967-mustang-convertible-build-breakdown

Also for 5% off at CJ Pony Parts use coupon code STANGNET at checkout
 

