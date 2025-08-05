Cobra 8.8 differential rebuild shop question

S

Sestemybe

New Member
Aug 5, 2025
1
0
1
Washington
#1
Good afternoon,

Thank you everyone for your time. I need a rebuild on a ford 8.8 aluminum cobra differential. Currently I have a bare housing with caps and factory cover. I am planning on using a torsion TR2 center carrier, either 3.27 or 3.55 gears, full new bearings, would prefer a solid sleeve instead of the factory crush sleeve.

Does anyone know of a shop or place that is knowledgeable on rebuilding ford 8.8 cobra differentials? I am willing to ship everything or just send the bare housing and purchase parts through the shop. Most places locally to me in Spokane WA kinda look at me cross eyed when I ask them if they have a case spreader and if they’re familiar with pre-loading the ring shims on final assembly. Any help is appreciated.

John
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
8.8 rebuild and clutch
Replies
0
Views
642
Services - Tuning, Welding, Mechanic, Body Work...
Chipperchas
C
L
Torsen T2R (M-4204-T31H), excessive play?
Replies
0
Views
1K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
letumeternum
L
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
L
8.8 Gear Pattern
Replies
2
Views
2K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
vristang
Put a 2.3 into a 5.0 chassis?
Replies
83
Views
11K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
GOvert
G
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu