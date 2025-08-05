Cobra 8.8 differential rebuild shop question

Sestemybe
- Aug 5, 2025
Good afternoon,
Thank you everyone for your time. I need a rebuild on a ford 8.8 aluminum cobra differential. Currently I have a bare housing with caps and factory cover. I am planning on using a torsion TR2 center carrier, either 3.27 or 3.55 gears, full new bearings, would prefer a solid sleeve instead of the factory crush sleeve.
Does anyone know of a shop or place that is knowledgeable on rebuilding ford 8.8 cobra differentials? I am willing to ship everything or just send the bare housing and purchase parts through the shop. Most places locally to me in Spokane WA kinda look at me cross eyed when I ask them if they have a case spreader and if they’re familiar with pre-loading the ring shims on final assembly. Any help is appreciated.
John
