8.8 rebuild and clutch

C

Chipperchas

New Member
Dec 24, 2023
1
0
1
Tacoma,WA
#1
Hey guys, I live in Seattle WA and am looking for recommendations on people or shops that can rebuild my 96 GT 8.8 with 31 spline and regearing as I have a bent axle shaft and might as well completely rebuild it. I also need my clutch replaced. I was quoted $1200 on the clutch and ball parked $1600 on the rear axle so I’m just looking to see If there’s anyone y’all have found reliable that can do it a bit cheaper. I would like to buy the parts so I know exactly what’s going in, but am willing to take suggestions on products you have found reliable or to be a good value. Thanks guys, hope you can get back to me soon
 

