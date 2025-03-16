Cobra II Resurrection

Hello all. I've been a member here since 2003, but have not posted very often. We have a white/blue 1976 Cobra II that we bought in 1978 and are the second owner. The first owner was PHD Leasing in Los Angeles who had leased it to a magazine publisher for the first 2 years. My wife had always wanted a Charley's Angels Cobra II car and would never get rid of it. We drove it as a daily driver from 1978 thru the late 1990's and even pulled a 5 x 8 U-Haul trailer from San Diego, CA to Augusta, GA when I got out of the Navy in 1982. We finally parked it in the garage when the transmission started leaking and slipping pretty bad, and it has been there ever since.

I retired at the end of 2022, so my project has been to get the car back to a reliable driving car. Not looking to make it a show car, but just get it repainted and replace the worn driveline and suspension. Here's what it looked like when we finally parked it:

CBII 1.webp


And here's where it is today:

20241122_142939.webp


I had to cut out the passenger floor pan and replace it due to leaks from the cowl area:
3a.webp


20230227_134551.webp


20230429_153606.webp


I'm working on cleaning up the engine compartment and front fender wells right now while the suspension is out. I had tried to replace the battery tray back in 1985 using a 110 volt AC stick welder and had wound up covering the mess with body filler so I could get it back on the road. So first up was removing the body filler and welding/patching up the gaps and holes.
20231023_160819.webp


20240317_153504.webp


20240317_153436.webp


I have a reman 1995 302 long block and Hughes rebuilt C-4 trans ready to go back in as soon as I finish cleaning up the engine compartment:
20240205_131836.webp


20240821_162703.webp
 

Haven't got much done the last couple of weeks due to travel. I did get a few hours today, so I removed the motor mount brackets, sand blasted and primed them.
20250406_130848.webp


20250406_130859.webp


20250406_130907.webp


20250406_130918.webp


20250406_130931.webp


20250406_130938.webp


20250406_130945.webp


20250406_130954.webp


20250406_133801.webp


Then I removed the air conditioner vacuum canister in the passenger fenderwell and sandblasted it. It was looking good till I did the bottom side. I may just weld a new bottom on and use it anyway since it won't be seen. A new replacement is over $100.

20250406_135234.webp


20250406_135247.webp
 
