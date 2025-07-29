Computer repair advise

Im trying to help my neighbor get a mustang going he inherited from his buddy after passing away. The car died one day and never started again. KOEO the check engine light never comes on. When the diagnostic port is jumped the check engine light come on and stays on (never flashes). I verified power and grounds at the ecm were good. I pulled the computer out and opened it up to find what I belive is a blown resistor that connects to the first mosfet closest the the failed component. Any suggestion on if I should do for repair would he appreciated and hopefully somebody knows what this part is so I can order a new one. Thank you for your time!!!
 

#3
Have not seen a PCM fail like that before. A short somewhere could have done it. Got a picture of the bottom of the board to see the resistor component legs? Swapping the computer for a refurbished one may be a good move, but a repair could be cheaper if you already have the tools.
 
