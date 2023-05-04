Hi all, I'm in big need of help with the brakes on my fox. It was originally a 4 cylinder but now has nearly all V8 fox parts. I've rebuilt or replaced nearly every part of the brakes besides the mc (stock 4cyl one I believe) and the parking brake cables (the kind with the 4 tabs that lock into the backing plate and cable from the handbrake). My issues is with the rear brakes. I put all new hardware, shoes, and drums on the back, all the brakes were bled to procedure, and the pedal felt great at first. However the rear brakes were dragging from the first time I tested it (last thing I did before driving it after V8 swap), especially the right rear. I turned the starwheel way back until I could move the drums almost freely, and pulled the parking brake, but whenever I do that they tighten up again and start to drag. I put it back together and the pedal started to get very mushy and travel further than before, so I took it back apart and can't find any leaks. The brake would still drag, and yet the parking brake doesnt do anything. I'm lost in where to go, I haven't messed with drums much and I'm not sure if I screwed something up as they don't seem to settle right, or if there is something messed up with the car. Worried it's multiple issues at once. Any thoughts?