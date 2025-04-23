Paint and Body Crease in '88 vert roof, pinholes forming

On the interior portion of my (allegedly recently replaced) vinyl roof there's a large crease spanning window to window, right near the frontmost support bar. Pieces of the vinyl are coming off, and while it's still pretty much undetectable from the exterior, shining a light near the roof from the inside can be seen from the outside through the small pinholes that have formed. It doesn't let water in, but having never owned a convertible before, I have no idea if this is just a wear/tear process or if I'm looking at a roof replacement in the near future. I've had the car about 3mo with no leaks, during that time put the top completely down maybe twice under the leather stow boot.
 

unnamed.webp


Interior photo of what I'm talking about
 
