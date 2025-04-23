burntokita
New Member
-
- Apr 22, 2025
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 0
On the interior portion of my (allegedly recently replaced) vinyl roof there's a large crease spanning window to window, right near the frontmost support bar. Pieces of the vinyl are coming off, and while it's still pretty much undetectable from the exterior, shining a light near the roof from the inside can be seen from the outside through the small pinholes that have formed. It doesn't let water in, but having never owned a convertible before, I have no idea if this is just a wear/tear process or if I'm looking at a roof replacement in the near future. I've had the car about 3mo with no leaks, during that time put the top completely down maybe twice under the leather stow boot.