For Sale DD-EFI Pro Dash SN95

F

fasterthangas

Member
Oct 5, 2016
61
22
18
Phoenix
#1
I just removed this from my '94 GT. It's in excellent condition and functions like new. Everything that came with it new is included except 3 T-tap wiring connectors which are available on Amazon. Included is a custom dash that I paid to have designed. It features a programmable shift light, odometer and trip meter along with the usual gauges.
Please see DD-EFI's site for all of your technical questions. It's all there.

$800 shipped.

I'm located in Phoenix , AZ.

1000004345.webp
1000004346.webp
1000004349.webp
1000004348.webp
1000004351.webp
1000004350.webp
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Naja
SOLD 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
5
Views
10K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
Naja
Naja
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
5
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
revhead347
revhead347
S
  • Locked
SOLD 2000 Ford Mustang Gt Nasa Cmc Racer Or Hpde
Replies
0
Views
5K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
SPEED DETAILS
S
MRaburn
Shelby Gt350r Ford Mustang
Replies
0
Views
12K
StangNet Site News
MRaburn
MRaburn
MustangIIMatt
Budget Audio Build (f150 Upgrades Without Keeping Sync)
Replies
1
Views
2K
Mustang Sound & Shine All
MustangIIMatt
MustangIIMatt
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu