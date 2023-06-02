Tonys96Cobra
Took the car apart 6 months ago, and now putting it back together with a few upgrades. Wasn't sure if this was the correct way to wire the new mini starter. I tried to give it a "bump", but jost got a single "click". Battery shows a full charge.
Here is the wiring at the starter, you can see the trigger wire on the small post on the left, and the starter cable on the upper post. This is the part I'm not sure about.
Here is the wiring at the fenderwell. Batt cable, and starter cable both on the left terminal, and trigger wire on the right terminal. This one I'm fairly confident I got right.
Thanks Guys!
