Hey guys,I know how to wire the mini-starter, but I have a couple of questions about things that probably I am the only one concerned about LOL.All of the kits have you move the large starter cable to the same post of the starter relay as the BATT +. The moment you do this, this cable is now always hot and unfused. But the starter pulls so many amps during startup that I don't know how you could fuse this cable. Has anyone tried?Re: the starter solenoid trigger wire, it is also unfused, but would only be carrying current while cranking. I was told the starter solenoid on the mini-starter can pull up to 45-50A. All of the kits I've seen come with 12 AWG for the trigger wire. I guess it can withstand that kind of current in short bursts. Has anyone fused this circuit?What am I missing?