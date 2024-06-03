Diode Dynamics Engineering | Test Vehicle Needed

Diode Dynamics
10 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 911
-
- 63
-
- 69
Hey forum members!
Our engineering team is seeking a test vehicle in the St.Louis/St.Charles MO region to be a test vehicle for new upcoming products. The requirement information is provided below:
Make: Ford
Model: Mustang EcoBoost
Year: 2024
Testing Location: Diode Dynamics HQ - 3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301
If you're interested in participating in this opportunity, please contact our team by the email information provided below!
Email: [email protected]
Our engineering team is seeking a test vehicle in the St.Louis/St.Charles MO region to be a test vehicle for new upcoming products. The requirement information is provided below:
Make: Ford
Model: Mustang EcoBoost
Year: 2024
Testing Location: Diode Dynamics HQ - 3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301
If you're interested in participating in this opportunity, please contact our team by the email information provided below!
Email: [email protected]