Diode Dynamics Engineering | Test Vehicle Needed

Diode Dynamics

Diode Dynamics

10 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
911
63
69
St. Louis, Missouri
#1
Hey forum members!

Our engineering team is seeking a test vehicle in the St.Louis/St.Charles MO region to be a test vehicle for new upcoming products. The requirement information is provided below:

Make: Ford
Model: Mustang EcoBoost
Year: 2024

Testing Location: Diode Dynamics HQ - 3870 Millstone Pkwy, St Charles, MO 63301

YW9AKIr.jpeg


If you're interested in participating in this opportunity, please contact our team by the email information provided below!

Email: [email protected]
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Diode Dynamics
Test Vehicle Needed | 2024 Mustang GT w/ Performance Pack | Diode Dynamics Engineering
Replies
0
Views
405
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
NEW! Ambassador Program | Apply, Share, & Earn | Diode Dynamics
Replies
0
Views
303
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
NEW! Ambassador Program | Apply, Share, & Earn | Diode Dynamics
Replies
2
Views
571
Vendor Sponsor Forums
RaggedGT
RaggedGT
Diode Dynamics
FREE Open House & Car Show | Off-Road Course | Flat Track Course | Facility Tours | DJ | Food | Sidewalk Sale | Vendors
Replies
0
Views
256
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Install Tips & Tricks: Interior LED Bulb Upgrades | Diode Dynamics
Replies
0
Views
293
Vendor Sponsor Forums
Diode Dynamics
Diode Dynamics
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu