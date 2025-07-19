Does anyone know where to buy this

PvolkStang

PvolkStang

New Member
Apr 12, 2025
10
0
1
Ohio
#1
Does anyone know where or if I can buy the fuel line that goes from the tank/fuel pump of my 1994 mustang gt to the fuel filter it is the high pressure fuel line I have been looking for days and can’t find anything it has the quick disconnect on the end where it plugs into the fuel tank/pump and the the other end just plugs in and then a plastic clip goes over the line where it goes onto the fuel filter, this is the last part I need to get it running can anyone help?
 

