Door doesn unlock with keyfob but locks fine

05stang05
New Member
-
Jun 4, 2024
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Hi i have an 05 mustang.
Doors lock no problem with the fob.
1press nothin. Second press unlocks passenger door.
There is a thread here: https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/drivers-door-wont-unlock-with-fob.917911/
But no help.
