Edelbrock 1406 carb jets and rod replacement

I just finished installing different jets and rods, per Edelbrock suggestion. The vehicle was over carbed according to Edelbrock. When I started the vehicle, 65 mustang coup, the curb idle is very fast. At least sever thousand RPMs. I have looked at linkages etc and don't see anything wrong. All I did was the replacement and of course linkages had to be unhooked to get the carb top off so I could get to the jets. Gaskets in place and are in good shape. Any ideas why the idle is so fast? Before the replacement the idle was about 750 RPMs. Any help will be appreciated. Thanks in advance.