edelbrock replacment bolts??

Same Question, as my Edelbrock Performer RPM intake showed up without any hardware. I found the instruction manual for the Performer 5.0, not the RPM, on Jegs. It's given a couple clues:I've spent some time on this, today. Wish this info was easier to find. I actually don't trust the above, because that info is for a Performer 5.0, not a Performer RPM. The intake takes four 1/8 NPT vacuum hose barb fittings, and two 3/8 NPT Vacuum Fittings (Tees for me).For bolts,2x4.7" ARP Carb Studs (ARP 200-2405). The longest carb stud I could find on Summit.I ordered the sizes indicated above, but also ordered a pack of 1.7" carb studs, just in case, as I think the 4 bolts on the Driver's side of the intake should be about 0.2" longer than the passenger side. So, I can use the 1 3/8" with the 1 1/2" if the manual is correct for the RPM intake, or I can use the 1 1/2 & the 1.7" studs if they need to be slightly longer.I'm actually a bit worried they'll need to be longer still. I did a lot of measuring out in the garage, today, and it indicated that I needed longer studs, but I think the 18-pitch threads were longer on the ones I used than on the Carb Studs I'm seeing on Summit. I'll follow up, eventually, though it may be months or even years before I put this build together.