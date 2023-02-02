Exhaust Type

Donovaldez
New Member
- Jan 22, 2023
- 7
- 0
- 1
weird question but I bought the car with this exhaust setup, I wanted to know what type of setup it has because it don’t know the difference of pipes and all that stuff. The cats r deleted and has headers btw
Attachments
94C4F0C0-628C-4AF1-BFC7-4A962903CFED.png897.6 KB · Views: 3
EFBA99F1-A47A-48B8-8F03-1C6B3EDC4E8B.png864.5 KB · Views: 3
2E68850D-029C-473B-90C7-BFAFB37615EA.png821.4 KB · Views: 3
45C6B1DF-B128-455E-9C2F-CCFA99F72E9E.png791.2 KB · Views: 3
7E07FA24-6605-489C-8F3C-FE31A7FCCB13.png860.2 KB · Views: 3