Engine - Converting An Explorer 65mm Tb To Work On A Fox This will be a few parts, as I make a little progress. I already have a converted explorer TB on my car but it's a later version with the enlarged TPS sensor mount. So anyway, here we are. Explorer on left, stock mustang on right. You can see the difference in the throttle linkage...

Have seen this question asked a million times. So here's a diagram.This is an EARLY Explorer intake with the EGR port. There were two lower manifolds. The RF-F87E-9K461-BA lower was early and had the bosses present for the ACT. The RF-F87E-9K461-BB lower was later (non-EGR) and lacks the boss. You can still carefully drill/tap the runner.Upper manifold changed a few times. Some had COOLANT lines plumbed to one of the rear ports. For the most part, the below diagram is what you are trying to create to allow you to easily bolt on the explorer intake like the factory manifold. You can easily grab the vac lines and twist/pull to remove them. If you don't want to drill/tap for new hose barbs, you can carefully cut the tubes and hose clamp a line onto the stub. You do lose the securing ridge however.Obviously if you are not running the EGR, or using a 93 Cobra upper intake with the Explorer lower, you do not need the coolant boss in the lower intake. There are technically two bosses at the rear of the lower. If for whatever reason you need to flip the intake to the driver's side TB orientation, drill/tap the other one. I drill/tapped both for 3/8" and plugged the unused port as it makes a good spot for a future temp sensor (although the coolant runs a little colder at the rear of the intake so keep this in mind)Same goes for charcoal canister, or you are speed density. In that case, you can just drill/tap and plug those ports if not needed. I also route the PCV line closer to the factory 87-93 configuration in this diagram.Use NPT sizes for the upper intake as reference only because the vac tube sizes changed over the years. The NPT size refers to what is drilled and tapped into the intake. I'm using 1/4" barb fittings for the vac lines. You can use whatever matched the vac hose you are using. You will need to source the NPT to barb fittings from various outfitters like your local hardware store, McMaster-Carr or maybe even Amazonalso, if you do have an early explorer intake like above and have the throttle body as well, it can be converted for use on the mustang. See below thread