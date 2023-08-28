So I noticed that whenever the car is driven then parked, when you open the hood a wall of heat comes barreling out.

There is no way you can touch the upper intake or really anything for that matter for a while after turning the car off.



I'm running a 2 row 2" aluminum rad w/ a 13 lb cap. 192* stat with jiggle pin. I burped the system using a burping funnel. Using the shroud. New stock fan with an HD clutch.

Water pump is brand new. Have both side air deflectors on and the air deflector that going right under the radiator.

The coolant temp is perfect always staying right in the middle no matter if you're driving or stopped.

Upper rad hose is nice, hot and pressurized when the stat opens. There is some coolant expansion in the res so everything is working like it should I think.



Have engine code 11 at KOEO and KOER.

injector balance test comes back as a 9.



I do have shorties on the there using the stock H-pipe.

Exhaust doesn't seem restrict at all. Performed a Vac test and it was 20 at idle and passed all the other vac tests., including the test for a restrictive exhaust.



Is it normal for foxes to be crazy hot under the hood but the coolant temp and gauge to be good right smack in the middle?

Just want to make sure something isn't wrong.



I just recently advanced the timing to 12 - 13 but still running 87 octane. I don't here pinging or anything else. Would / could advancing the timing make it this hot?



Thank you for all your time!!