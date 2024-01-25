Finally decided to join...

F

Farmer Skippy

New Member
Jan 25, 2024
1
0
0
BC Canada
#1
Hey all, I've been reading posts for a while now somewhat guiding me on my build and finally figured I should join in the fun. Ill get all my info on here sorted out soon but just to note, I have a canary yellow 94 gt, B31 cam, tfs heads, sytemax, hs rockers, 48 lb tfs injectors (big because I'm waiting for my si trim to arrive in the mail, and mspnp2. More done but that gives a bit of a low down. I look forward to reading more on here and picking at some of your brains for info...the whole mega squirt thing is new to me so like many on here, headaches, headaches and more headaches.


cheers
 

