MikeyMustang
New Member
-
Apr 29, 2002
-
- 11
-
- 0
-
- 1
1992 Mustang LX with GT wing
Very fast street/drag car with approx 850 rwhp. Sleeper in appearance. Clean WV title in hand. No rust, original single owner. Emerald green with gold stripe and matching gold pony wheels. Fastest time was 9.66 in the 1/4 mile at 141mph with a C4 and ET Street tires. Driven to the track, raced, and driven home.
Asking $16,000 or best offer.
Location is the northern panhandle of West Virginia (Weirton), between Ohio and Pennsylvania.
More images can be seen at http://www.mikeymustang.net/Dindex.htm
Motivated seller. I can discuss specifics. If no answer, please leave a VoiceMail Message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. Telephone number does not accept text messages. Three-oh-four, two-seventy-seven, seventy nine-eleven. Ask for Mike.
Heavily modified to currently include: (*updated from web page*)
Dart Eagle Block 8.2 deck, 4.125 bore + 3.250 stroke (347 displacement)
Eagle Rods + Eagle Internally Balanced Crank
Custom JE Pistons & Rings
9:1 Compression Ratio
SFI 0-Balanced Dampener
TrickFlow Intake
Crane Roller Lifters (retro) + Crane Valve Springs
Aeromotive Fuel Rails + "Competition'" fuel system to sumped tank
Paxton Novi 2000 supercharger
Bassani 1 3/4" headers
MAC 2.5" H-Pipe + MAC 2.5" Cat back
83lb SeimaDeka low impedance injectors
Weldon 2025 Fuel Pump
Snow Performance Stage II Methanol Injection
Steeda sub frame connectors
Steeda front coil-over
D&D K-Member + D&D A-Arms
Ford Motorsport 3.55 gears
Ford Motorsport hardened oil pump drive
TrickFlow rear end girdle cover
TrickFlow 205 CNC ported heads
TrickFlow Stage II Cam
1.6 TrickFlow Roller Rockers
6.75 hardened TrickFlow push rods
AEM Stand Alone with low impedence injector driver
GM 3-bar MAP Sensor
Tremec TKO 600 with SFI Bell Housing & SPEC Stage 3 clutch
Lakewood 50/50 rear shocks
Lakewood 90/10 drag struts
Steeda lower aluminum control arms
Moser 31-spline spool with C Clip Eliminators with long studs
Megabyte upper control arms
16" stock pony wheels
MT Drag Radials 255x50xR16
MAC drag springs kit with airbag
Boostmaster 4" inlet pipe
ARP Half Inch head studs
Cometic Head Gaskets
Canton 7 Quart oil pan
Hawker Odyssey Battery
Be Cool 2370 Puller Fan
Summit Racing 2 1-inch core aluminum radiator
MSD 6AL Ignition
Stock Distributor (polished)
Competition Engineering Roll cage & Drive Shaft Loop
Corbeau Forza 1 race seats + 5-point SFI harness
Cervini Cobra R Fiberglass hood
