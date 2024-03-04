For Sale Fox Phenolic intake spacer - Holley SysteMax/Saleen/Trick Flow/Ford Truck

Fits: Fox 5.0,:or other Ford 86-96 5.0

I have (1) ORIGINAL standard 3/8" height phenolic intake spacer that will fit and work with the Holley SysteMax/Saleen/Trick Flow/Ford Truck lower intakes.

This part is used but totally damage free. No cracks, no surface scarring, no gasket goo, and no damaged bolt holes.

This is an original spacer from the 80's-90's and is NOT a cheap overseas repop or one made from inferior plastics or one made from a 3D printer.

$55.00 Shipped to the US 48.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4925.jpeg
    IMG_4925.jpeg
    465.8 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_4924.jpeg
    IMG_4924.jpeg
    489.5 KB · Views: 0

