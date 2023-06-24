Foxtoberfest 2023

Foxtoberfest is coming up October 10th through the 14th in Charlotte, NC. Last year there were over 700 Foxes in the show. Plenty to see. If you can make it, you will not be disappointed. I'll definitely be there!

I just booked my room at the Embassy Suites, which is the host hotel again. Used the hotel booking link (for special pricing) on the hotels tab at the site below and got a really good rate, imo. Got a better room rate this year, than I did last year when I stayed at Residence Inn. And Embassy Suites is a much nicer place to stay. I'm guessing that's cause I didn't get a Foxtoberfest discounted rate in 2022.

And the car show has been expanded this year to 2 days, Friday and Saturday. Looking forward to that. Plus they have stuff going on earlier in the week. Last year, on the way out of town, we went by The Mustang Owner's Museum, cause seeing 700+ Stangs just isn't enough, I guess. ;)

Anybody else heading there??

Foxtoberfest 2023 — Foxy Events

