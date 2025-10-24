Front bumper repair - part identification

Hi. I have a 2020 Ecoboost Premium and somebody thought it would be good to back one of these giant trailer hitch multi-ball assemblies into my front bumper and it left a hole. The dude left.
So I need to fix this and I'm not quite able to figure out what part it is. Looking here, it seems like it might be the #16, "lower grille" but the pics aren't clear enough to me to be sure:
Anyone know exactly what part this flat black part
is?
