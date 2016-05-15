horse sence
15 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 11,785
-
- 7,353
-
- 233
A friend brought out a 67 fast back in need of repair, someones attempt at an Eleanor
Very rough and in need of a lot of sheet metal replacement ,including the entire front clip . I built a front frame rail assembly fixture some time ago , for 65 -70 rails . The rails i will be using are the Dynacorn full assembly rails .
They bolt to the fixture through the steering box mounting holes and the idler arm bolt holes and just clamp at the front . They also bolt at the hood hinge bolt holes to keep every thing square and solid .I will assemble the full front clip including the fire wall ,radiator support and the floor supports and slip it as a complete unit .
Very rough and in need of a lot of sheet metal replacement ,including the entire front clip . I built a front frame rail assembly fixture some time ago , for 65 -70 rails . The rails i will be using are the Dynacorn full assembly rails .
They bolt to the fixture through the steering box mounting holes and the idler arm bolt holes and just clamp at the front . They also bolt at the hood hinge bolt holes to keep every thing square and solid .I will assemble the full front clip including the fire wall ,radiator support and the floor supports and slip it as a complete unit .