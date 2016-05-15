Well ,it's time to get back to this project .Someone has started the new floor ,i don't know why ,they were no where ready for it and now i have to drill the welds and pull it back out .Both front door posts from the rocker to the roof have to be replaced ,from rot to shoddy repair work .I have to do some X bracing to keep things square and level before i can cut out the old front door posts .I will do one post at a time to held keep things in line .I have new door posts for both sides ,left over from a coupe to fast back conversion That didn't need them .I set it up on jack stands ,one on the front of each rocker ..because there is no where else on the front to support it ,one on each rear torque box and one at each end of the rear frame rails so 6 all together .I then leveled it across the front down the rockers and across the rear frame rails inside the trunk .