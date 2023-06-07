Fuel pressure specs and does the EEC change the amount of fuel the engine needs?

Still working on my Dad's 1965 Mustang with a 5.0 and a 1989 top end and harness.



It's very close to working, but I have a symptom that I want to rule out fuel pressure as a cause. When the car is running, it's sitting solid at 30psi . I thought I had more like 40 psi in my previous thread. The OTC pressure gauge shows 30 now. If I rev it it moves up to 32-33psi. It starts fine and runs. As it warms up, it begins to run a little rough and it will then shut off. If I turn the key, it primes and starts right up. It may seem to run for for a few minutes or even more, but will shot down again. The fuel pressure does not drop when it gets rough and stalls.



Is the fuel pressure too low, or does it depend on the fuel injectors installed? They came with the parts from the donor car. We did have them "rebuilt". I don't know what is involved in an injector clean and build.



When the car does stall, the fuel pressure rather quickly drops. I thought modern fuel pumps had a back flow valves in them , so the pressure should hold steady.