My car (73 with 87 TBird 5.0 drivetrain completely stock) is not at my home so I’m not at it all the time. It sat for about two months in my garage in Arizona and when I came back to it, turned the key the pump did not prime. I remember messing with it for about a few hours and finally the pump primed. The Mustang started fine and for the next week I drove it around no problem. So this time, it set for about a month and it’s doing the same thing although I’m not having the same luck in resolving the problem. I checked the voltage going to the pump and I’ve got 13.2. Put my fuel pressure gauge on it and I have no PSI. Any other ideas to goose it?