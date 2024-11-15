Fuel Fuel Pump not Priming

My car (73 with 87 TBird 5.0 drivetrain completely stock) is not at my home so I’m not at it all the time. It sat for about two months in my garage in Arizona and when I came back to it, turned the key the pump did not prime. I remember messing with it for about a few hours and finally the pump primed. The Mustang started fine and for the next week I drove it around no problem. So this time, it set for about a month and it’s doing the same thing although I’m not having the same luck in resolving the problem. I checked the voltage going to the pump and I’ve got 13.2. Put my fuel pressure gauge on it and I have no PSI. Any other ideas to goose it?
 

So I’m just gonna go out on a limb and say the tank needs to be pulled. Check the connections to the pump and if those are good then the pump is DOA and needs to be replaced.

What brand and model of pump is it?
 
Yea, I’m sure you’re right. It was an eBay pump (It has a lifetime warrantee ). Part of a fuel tank hack to use a stock 71-73 fuel tank, and install an in tank EFI pump through the vent opening. It’s worked great. I need to find a replacement that’s a higher quality pump to start with.

I’ll pull it out and see what’s up.
 
