So I’m having a hard time on a 88 mustang I have that gives all the wires but one power on the fuel pump relay(pink/black). I’ve checked my grounds on the eec and they’re on tight but I am assuming it’s not completing the circuit by not grounding it it just sends power to everything but not the fuel pump. Idk if there’s a way to just make my own electric fuel system wires. I’ve sent current on the tester under the hood and no fuel pump prime it just makes relay click and I’ve checked my inertia switch it’s by passed and no volts