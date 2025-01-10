TPS sensor, replaced with a new one and set at .98 volts

MAF, brand new

Fuel Pressure Regulator, Brand new

Timing, set at 12 deg (with the spout out)

Distributor, Brand new LMR replacement

TFI, Brand New

Firing Order, checked and rechecked

Spark Plug Wires, Ford Performance Black Wires

Coil, Brand new also check with a different known good coil from a friend's car

Factory Replacement Injectors, Brand New (Ignore GT40 Lower in the photo ended up taking off to restore)

Alternator, Converted to 3G and checked the wiring

Ignition Switch, Brand new

When going uphill the car performs as normal if not a little down on power

When going downhill the car surges and tries to buck if you press the gas at all

When cruising on flat and level ground, if you let off the throttle at all the car surges and bucks at any RPM above 2500 (SEE VIDEO)

Large Voltage Drops when free revving or shifting (SEE VIDEO)

No AC/ Heat including the removal of the fuse to said system

EGR Delete with block off plate

The carbon Canister is missing but the solenoid has been blocked off

Smog pump is installed but no lines are connected (The holes behind the heads have been blocked off

No Cats (Aftermarket H Pipe w/o smog pump holes

Intake has been redone and reseated with no leaks coolant or vacuum-wise (stock Foxbody intake)

4-cylinder gauge cluster

Mini starter upgrade

Exhaust Leak at headers (there are a few that I am chasing down)

Aftermarket shorty equal-length headers

31 ORC EVP circuit below minimum voltage

85 O Canister Purge (CANP) circuit failure

Code 11 On the Continuous Memory

Hello, my name is Jacob I am 20 years old, and am not new to Mustangs, but I am new to the Foxbody platform.I found my Foxbody on Facebook marketplace last summer (early June). It is an original California GT but I believe that is where the originality ends.It seems to have been manual swapped as the shifter bezel doesn't fit without trimming (SEE PHOTO) .The previous owner also claims that the motor that is currently in the car came out of a 94/95 Mustang. The motor has been dressed with all of the original Foxbody accessory drive.The car also had a Cobra computer(X3Z SEE PHOTO) in it when I bought it but had the factory injectors and no MAF installed. I was able to get it to turn over with a wrench when inspecting the car before purchase so I knew that I had a decent chance of getting it running.The previous owner had recovered the car from his mechanic after the car had sat in pieces for about 6 months. He wasn't mechanically inclined enough to rebuild the car, this is why he wanted to sell it.Once I got the car home I was able to get it to run very briefly with some starting fluid but I still had a long way to getting it running and driving.I started by updating the MAF plug from the 88 California MAF to the 89-93 MAF plug to make it easier to find parts. I also had to re-run the TFI wiring as the mechanic had no idea how to do electrical work and it was too big a risk to keep moving without fixing the "twist and tape" wiring. I also had to order intake piping because there was none in the car when I purchased it. I also had to get a MAF housing which my buddy was nice enough to give me as he had an extra. With this work, I was able to get the car running a bit longer but the fuel pump decided to go out at this time. I replaced the fuel pump, fuel level sender, and fuel filter and cleaned and painted the tank since it was already out of the car. After getting it back in the car I was able to get the car to idle but it was idling very poorly because of the mismatched computer and injectors. I ordered an A9L and this was able to get the car idling better. Now that the car was running better I realized I had a vacuum leak. I chased it for about 2 weeks until I finally found the leak from the unused AC vacuum system. The car was now ready for its maiden voyage around the block. It still ran like crap... I have an issue that I still cannot find.I have replaced/checkedThe car is consistently cutting out at 2500 rpm when sitting in neutral and at a stop.The car is bucking and kicking at seemingly random RPMs when driving.I have some issues with the car that I am unsure if it affects the situation that I am currently having, but I am going to list them in case they are a variable.I ran the codes and only received a few (KOEO)I have attached photos of how I got the car, the previous owner's handy work, the shifter location, and some videos of the issue I am facing at the moment.Any advice would be greatly appreciated. Thank you guys for being so welcoming. I really love this Foxbody platform and I would love to get to enjoy this car.