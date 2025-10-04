Hi Everyone,



I have a 1985 Mustang GT 5 speed. I have been having this issue where when I go to start it, it will fire and then die immediately. The tach will go to zero but the engine will still be spinning and if I hit the gas I get flames and or smoke shoot through my air cleaner. Please see video, unfortunately I didn't get the back fires on the video, just how it is hard to start.



I have a 600 CFM Holley Street warrior I just put in and before I had a 670cfm Street Avenger that had a vacuum leak that did the same thing. I thought the vacuum leak was the culprit but I am not so sure now.



Here are some of the things I have already checked and replaced

1.) checked ignition timing, the car is at 12 degrees BTC at about 800rpm

2.) changed sparkplugs with 0.045 gap

3.) tuned the airflow ratio for Max vacuum at idle

4.) replaced the ignition coil with and MSD one

5.) changed distributor rotor and cap



Tomorrow morning I will check for vacuum leaks with my smoke machine but other than that anyone have any idea what it could be?



One last thing. My fuel return has been removed and plugged at the mechanical fuel pump and I have a gauge on the fuel line. I am running 10 psi going to the carb. The Holley manual calls for 5 to 7 psi. I have had this car since 2012 and the fuel return has always been plugged and this issue just popped up this year.



Thanks in advance and cheers,

Alex