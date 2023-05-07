Greetings!

95Cobra_Medusa
New Member
-
- May 7, 2023
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hey guys! Been using this forum as a reference for some time, and decided that it’s time I make an account and help contribute what knowledge I have. I have a 95 Cobra named Medusa that I have been trying to bring back from the brink of death.
No engine mods really, but it has a Cobra R hood, Eibach lowering springs, new kyb shocks all the way around, and new steering system. I have a long way to go but I have already come this far and I’m proud of it. Thank you all for reading, and I look forward to all the information this forum provides.
No engine mods really, but it has a Cobra R hood, Eibach lowering springs, new kyb shocks all the way around, and new steering system. I have a long way to go but I have already come this far and I’m proud of it. Thank you all for reading, and I look forward to all the information this forum provides.